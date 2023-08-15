Constitutional governance is still best - Mahama starts countdown to 2024 polls

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama has underlined the need to protect constitutionl governance, describing it as "the best."

The former president posted a flyer on Facebook (August 13) with the message that read thus: "Constitutional governance is still best. It allows us to peacefully change our leaders if we believe they are not working in the interest of the people!



"483 days to go for the verdict of the people," he added.



The post is a countdown to the 2024 polls in which he is contesting as presidential flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress.



2024 will be Mahama's fourth straight stab at the presidency after winning in 2012 and losing twice in 2016 and 2020 to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The post comes at a time West Africa is grappling with its fourth coup in Niger where a junta removed democratically elected Mohamed Bazoum from office last month.

The regional bloc, ECOWAS, has since tabled dialogue and possible military intervention to remove the junta and put Bazoum back in charge. The military option has been roundly criticized even as the junta has recently offered to engage in dialogue.







