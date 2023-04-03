Constitutional review would yield no better results if right measures are not taken - NCCE Chairperson

Chairperson of the National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Madam Kathleen Addy, says the proposed review of Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution would yield no better results if the right measures are not taken.

She is, therefore, advocating for a bipartisan multi-stakeholder conversation to arrive at a point where a majority of Ghanaians will feel the change. Adding that the voices and aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians must be reflected in any reform.



“Our interest is in ensuring that the voices and hopes and aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians are reflected in any reform. I’ve also said that if there’s going to be a constitutional reform process of any sort, it must be multi–stakeholder and multi–partisan in the approach in terms of the voices.



"Because we all know that if we don’t get those dynamics right, if we don’t get at least the two leading parties plus all the other political parties involved, we will go and move and continue to build up but nothing will happen,” Madam Addy explained.



The Chairperson of the NCCE made this assertion over the weekend during the “Joy Change Speakers Series IV”, on Newsfile.

Madam Addy explained further that in an event where the 1992 Republican Constitution of Ghana must be reviewed, the Commission does not want the process to be hijacked by the political elites to suit their agenda but a process that would reflect the voices of the people.



“Just being able to paint a flushed picture of where we want Ghana to be in the future and engaging in mere talks without action is not enough”, she added.



In her view, there is a need to come up with a roadmap to set for the achievement of goals in regard to the constitutional review.