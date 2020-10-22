‘Construction of 4 roads in Buem in a year unprecedented’ – Jasikan Chief tells Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians, together with traditional leaders have over the years bemoaned the bad state of roads on the Eastern corridor stretch.

The Hohoe-Jasikan road, Jasikan-Worawora road, Jasikan-Bodada road, Jasikan-Kadjebi-Pepesu road, and Jasikan town roads, are the most talked-about deplorable road in the country.



Not long ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Ministry of Roads and Highway commenced the construction of the roads in the Buem constituency.



Due to this developmental project, the people of Buem have witnessed, the Gyaasehene of Jasikan, Nana Osei Boakye IV heap praises on President Akufo-Addo for constructing four major roads in the Buem constituency.



According to him, it is unbelievable Buem is witnessing developmental projects in line with President Akufo-Addo's declaration of 2020 as 'Year of Roads'.

“When our President declared 2020 ‘The Year of Roads’, we had the assurance that he would deliver and that Buem will not be left out. We are witnessing the ongoing road projects: Hohoe-Jasikan road; Jasikan-Worawora road; Jasikan-Bodada road; Jasikan-Kadjebi-Pepesu road; and Jasikan town roads. It is unprecedented that Buem has all these going on in one single year,” the Chief said as quoted by Daily Graphic.



“This is indeed credit to our hardworking President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Thank you so much, Nana, we appreciate you,” the Chief added.



Gyaasehene of Jasikan made these comments when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited the region to inspect the ongoing work on the Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road.