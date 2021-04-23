Construction of District Police Station progresses steadily

Photo of the uncompleted police office complex

The construction of a modern two-storey office complex for the Tema Community Two Police Station is about 30 per cent complete, while work is progressing steadily according to schedule.

The project, which started in December 2020 and expected to be completed in nine months, is being undertaken by Fixneeds Solution Construction which currently has about 32 workers on site working extra hard and putting in all efforts to deliver and meet the deadline for the completion of the project.



Chief Superintendent Daniel Ohene-Djan, Police Commander of the Tema Community Two District Police Station told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the new structure when completed will have facilities that are deemed necessary in present-day policing.



The GNA-Tema Regional Office has embarked on a project dubbed, “tracking of development projects” in Districts under the jurisdiction as part of efforts to enhance accountability and deepen grassroot participation in local government.



The project seeks to improve policy management and decision making system in the districts to ensure that policy analysis processes, impact and the feedback systems necessary for effective executive decision making are adhered to.



As part of the tracking of development projects, GNA-Tema interview the District Police Commander who said “the love and passion to efficiently fight crimes triggered me to persuade officials to take the necessary procedures to help put up a modern structure that will enhance the activities of the Police Service”.



Chief Supt Ohene-Djan said the building when completed would be made up of an adult male and female cell; male and female juvenile cell; a conference hall; Community Policing Unit; Public Relation Office; and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit.

He said a special room would also be dedicated to comfortably accommodate traumatized children in the quest to gather true investigative response without intimidation or influence from their parents or parties involved.



The District Commander said the construction works had not affected normal activities of the Police as the Tema West Municipal Assembly had allocated a temporal office space to enable them operate soundly as the project progresses.







He said suspects who deserve to be detained under the current situation are transferred to the various sister Police District just as the inmates before the construction commenced were transferred.



Chief Supt Ohene-Djan commended the former Member of Parliament for the Tema West Constituency and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Irene Naa Torshie Addo, who is now the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) the support in making the project a reality.



He also applauded the Tema West Municipal Assembly for their unending contribution to the project.

Mr Eric Aku, a foreman at the project site also told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that, the project is expected to be completed within nine months, hence, putting in the maximum energy and efforts to meet the set date.



Meanwhile, some residents expressed satisfaction with at the progress of work on the District Police Station.







