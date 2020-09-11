General News

Construction of National Cathedral ‘begins in October’ – Trustee

The National Cathedral will be an interdenominational Christian cathedral

Secretary of the Board of Trustee for the National Cathedral project, Victor Kusi Boateng, has reportedly revealed that construction of the mammoth edifice will start in October this year.

An April 2020 start date for the project has been missed, prompting speculations that President Nana Akufo-Addo has bucked to criticisms that the project was wasteful.



Others felt that the President was not determined to build the multi-purpose building he promised to build to honour God for giving him victory in the 2016 presidential polls.



But according to a report by Citi News, Mr Kusi Boateng disclosed that the new October date will not affect the timelines for the completion of the project.



The report quoted Mr Boateng as saying that the project was delayed because of “a few complications here and there with regard to people that were going to work on the project.”



“Actual construction will begin in October [2020] if not for the COVID-19. By the grace of God the main contractor of the project is almost approved and so by the first or second week of October construction will start,” the report quoted the Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the project.

The National Cathedral is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral.



Famous Ghanaian Architect, Sir David Adjaye, designed for the massive edifice to be sited in the heart of Accra.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.