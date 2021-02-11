Construction of drains on Odumasi-Pastoral Road begins

The road links Odumasi to the Sunyani - Techiman Road at New Dormaa was awarded on contract in 2016

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents along the Odumasi-Pastoral Road are extremely happy with the ongoing construction of drains on their road.



The road, Odumasi-Pastoral Road which links Odumasi to the Sunyani-Techiman Road at New Dormaa was awarded on contract in 2016.



Prior to the award of the contract, the road was not motorable and was only used by bicycle and motor riders. In 2016, the road was constructed for vehicles to ply on it. What was left was drains on both sides of the road.



Residents along the stretch of road have complained of flood every time it rains.



A visit by Ghanaweb's Regional Correspondent to the site revealed how steadily construction works have been progressing.



Mr Joseph Manu, a mobile money vendor said that he doesn't go to work anytime it rained.

"My container floods anytime it rained because there is no drain for the running water to pass through and that the construction of drains is a good thing for us," he stated.



Mrs Vera Nyarko, a hairdresser indicated that she had planned of relocating her shop on this stretch to a different location as a result of flooding. Mrs Nyarko disclosed that she closed her shop for weeks in the raining season last year and lost some of her customers after temporary closing her work. She expressed appreciation to the government for this work.



Mr Kwasi Peprah, a unit committee member of the area recounted how they had to consistently be on the neck of the Municipal Chief Executive to facilitate the construction works. Mr Peprah thanked the contractor for working hard to complete these drains on time.



Mr Kofi Job, the contractor, has been on-site for two weeks. Drainage works on one side of the road is almost completed while machines were seen on the other site digging trenches.



Mr Vincent Asante, one of the workers was happy about how drivers have been cooperating with them. He said though they have to place their water containers, gravels and heaps of sand on the road, the drivers obey the road signs and drive slowly and carefully without giving them any difficulty. He was hopeful that they will be able to complete construction of the drains before the rains set in.