Construction work begins on Somanya, Adukrom-Koforidua road

Both sides of the road are currently being graded

Construction work has begun on the Somanya, Adukrom-Koforidua road in the Eastern Region.

Both sides of the road are currently being graded.



The construction work began from Okornya, a town after Nkurakan on the Somanya-Adukrom road through Okrakwadwo, Azza, Asaman ketewaa, Labo Labo, Asenema, Akuapem Nsutam, Mile14, Mintahkrom, Amanfro, Adukrom Mountain to Aseaseeso in the Okere district.



Speaking to CTV’s Kamal Ahmed, some motorists who ply the Okrakwadwo road, expressed their excitement with the commencement of the construction work.

They also commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for extending the year of roads project to their region.



A tipper truck driver, Sangmor Okeletey noted that if the road is fixed to standard with street lights, it will reduce the spate of highway robbery activities, as armed robbers take advantage of the poor state of the road to attack motorists.



A nurse who plys the route regularly also added that during the night armed robbers take advantage of the poor state of the road to attack motorists and passengers.