Consult Dr Adutwum for innovative ideas - Goasomanhehe charges NPP presidential aspirants

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum And Goasomanhene Nana Keasi Bosomprah and Dr Yaw Adutwum in a handshake

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Omanhene of Goaso Traditional Area, Nana Keasi Bosomprah, has advised Presidential Aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consult Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education for innovative ideas for their campaigns.

He said the Education Minister is full of ideas which he must not deny the various NPP aspirants if he himself would not contest for the highest office of the land.

"You have the ideas to govern this nation so kindly share with your colleagues seeking to become President because their campaign messages are not convincing enough," he told the Minister who paid a courtesy call on him as part of his working visit to the Ahafo Region.

The Omanhene added that Dr. Adutwum possesses some qualities that can transform the country and urged him to make himself available for any of the candidates willing to tap into his knowledge.

Nana Keasi Bosomprah was full of praise per the delivery of the Minister who outlined his vision for the education sector highlighted what have been done so far to change the face of education in Ghana.

The paramount chief further retorted that the hardworking minister is the perfect leader Ghana needs to resolve our numerous challenges. “You are all that we need as a country to make progress and it is unfortunate you are not putting yourself up for election in the presidential primary despite your knowledge and innovative ideas," he told the Minister.

He continued that, "Making deductions from all that you have said, you are above ministerial position and I believe you need to occupy a relatively higher office."

