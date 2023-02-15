Consumer Protection Law to be passed soon - Caretaker Trade Minister hints

Caretaker Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor

The Caretaker Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, says Government is rigorously working on a comprehensive law to deal with consumer protection in the Country. He said a new Consumer Protection Bill is ready, and will soon be submitted to Cabinet for its consideration and then to Parliament for passage.

The Minister disclosed this when he delivered a policy statement on Consumer Protection in Parliament on Wednesday 15th February, 2023, in anticipation of the Consumer Rights Day which is celebrated on 15th March every year.



Underscoring the importance of consumer protection, the Minister said everyone in today’s world depend on goods and services provided by others, making it imperative to protect the interest of consumers and ensure fair trading. He said the current legal and regulatory framework for the protection of consumer rights is fragmented in different pieces of legislation, with different bodies overseeing different aspects of consumer protection.



According to Mr. Jinapor, the current state of affairs, is unsatisfactory, and has led to significant part of the market remaining unregulated, leading to a constant violation of consumer rights without adequate remedy. He identified jurisdictional conflict among the various regulators on consumer protection, lack of consumer awareness, lack of access to the courts, and absence of low-cost, quick, and accessible fora and methods for resolution of consumer complaints, as some of challenges with consumer protection in the country.



Drawing from international best practice, the Minister said the world is at a stage where a single legislation on consumer protection, with a single consumer protection authority is the norm. He said the overarching objective of theBill, which is ready for Cabinet, is to protect, secure and defend the rights of consumers, through a structured institutional mechanism and legal framework, that will ensure that consumers play a significant role in keeping erring businesses in check, promote competition, and ensure regional integration through digital trade and e-commerce.

When passed, the law will, also, create a Consumer Protection Authority to facilitate consumer redress, establish codes of practice on advertising and labelling, educate consumers on their rights, strengthen consumer-oriented organizations, and ensure effective representation of consumers on decision-making bodies. The Minister called on Parliament to support the Bill when presented to the House to ensure effective and adequate protection for the rights of consumers.



Members of Parliament from both sides of the House, who contributed to the Statement, lauded the Minister for apprising the House on the progress of the Bill. The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, underscored the importance of the Bill and expressed his optimism that the whole House will support the Bill when presented to the House.



The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin also commended Mr. Jinapor and urged other Ministers emulate him and constantly update the House on matters pertaining to their Ministries.