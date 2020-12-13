Contested Techiman South results could’ve pushed 2020 polls to run off – NDC

The NDC is accusing the EC of manipulating the figures in favour of the governing NPP

Member of the NDC’s national collation team, Dr. Justice Moses Aheto has said the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa goofed by telling Ghanaians that the omission of the Techiman South results wouldn't have had any effect on the final results.

According to Dr Justice Moses Aheto, there was no way the figures of Techiman South which is 128,018 would not affect the final results of the election.



He explained that the addition of the 128,018 would have led to a runoff as per percentage computation, Nana Addo would have obtained 49.265% while Mahama would have obtained 46.76% of the valid votes cast.



Speaking on The Big Issues on Citi TV he said “the EC made it clear that they have not added Techiman South figures which is 128,018 and said even if they give the whole of that to Mahama, there was no way, he would have won. But if you do the percentage computation, Nana Addo would have obtained 49.265% while Mahama would have obtained 46.76% of the valid votes cast. This is a straight run-off. This is where the issue is. One of the strong but very irresponsible statements they made was that the [exclusion] does not change the percentage stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the chairperson. No matter what, once you change the denominator, you can’t get the same percentages”, he argued.



Jean Mensa declared Nana Addo Dankwa as the winner of the December after he polled 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59 percent to beat closest contender John Dramani Mahama, who polled a total of 6,214,889 votes, representing 47.63 % in Monday’s presidential elections.



Mrs Jean Mensa, while announcing the results stated that the total number of votes cast, 13,434,574, which represented a 79 percent voter turnout, was without the votes of Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region.

She explained that the difference of 515,524 between the votes for Mr Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) however cannot be overturned by results from Techiman South, which has a total of 128,018 registered voters for which she and the commission decided to declare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the elections.



Meanwhile, the NDC has stormed Techiman South to demand the pink sheets from used to declare Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as MP-elect in the Bono Region.



In a video sighted by Ghanaweb, the Presiding Officer, from whom the documents were being asked, declined, stating that he didn’t have the documents with him.



Some of the NDC executives who stormed the Electoral Commission office included; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Lawyer Baba Jamal, Collins Dauda and Lawyer Victor Adawudu.