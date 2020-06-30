General News

Continue fighting corruption even if you retire – Ex-CDD Boss to Auditor-General

Governance Expert, Prof. Baffuor Agyeman Duah has advised Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo to go into civil society activism to enable him to continue with his fight against corruption when he retires from office.

President Akufo-Addo has directed Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo to take his accumulated annual leave of 123 working days, according to records available to the Presidency, with effect from Wednesday 1st July 2020.



The President’s decision to direct Mr Domelevo to take his accumulated leave is based on Section 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003(Act 651) which applies to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.



According to the Act, a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service, which cannot be relinquished or forgone by the worker or the employer.



A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, stated that since his appointment as Auditor-General on 30th December 2016, Mr Domelevo has taken only nine(9) working days of his accumulated annual leave of one hundred and thirty-two(132) working days.

But a section of the public has read ulterior motives into the President’s action claiming this is a way of getting rid of the courageous and “no-nonsense” Auditor-General after he surcharged the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo.



Commenting on the development in an interview with Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Pato) on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5FM, Prof. Baffuor Duah who’s a Co-Founder of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development(CDD) commended Mr Domelevo for his great service to mother Ghana in rooting out corruption in public institutions.



He added that even if Mr. Domelevo does not return to the office from his leave, he should not quit his fight against corruption.



“The Auditor-General has done a great job for Ghana fighting corruption in public offices and holding people accountable. If it turns out that he does not return to his office from leave should join an anti-corruption organization or form his own civil society organization to fight corruption which is a canker in Ghana. He’s such a fine brain and must actively continue to engage in the nation-building process.”

