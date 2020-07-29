General News

Continue leading the creation of sustainable jobs – Akufo-Addo urges leadership of YEA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the leadership of the Youth Employment Agency to continue leading the job creation agenda for the youth and ensure more jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities are created especially in the six new Regions.

The President says it is his vision that massive infrastructural development and economic empowerment are greatly felt in every part of the country aside the traditional commercial cities.



President was happy that the agenda for the youth is being championed by Sammy Awuku and Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, boad chairman and CEO of YEA respectively and praised them for turning the image of the Agency which was bereft with corruption into a prudently managed, efficient and purposeful one.



The president was speaking at a brief sod cutting ceremony to begin the construction of an ultra modern regional office complex for the Youth Employment Agency at Nalerigu in the North East Region. The program which was well attended by residents of North East Region saw Beneficiaries eulogize the president with placards for providing more jobs and ensuring regular payments.



The Chief Executive Officer, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong explained that the complex will house the Administrative offices, YEA Jobcentre, Artisan Directory, career centre amongst others.

Sammi Awuku who is the board chairman was categorical with the agenda of the Agency regarding the president's vision of bringing governance, development and jobs closer to the people. He assured that the project will be replicated in the five other new regions to create more jobs.



Board chairman and CEO were finally grateful to the president for his support to the Agency to ensure its successful operations.



The construction according to the project consultant is expected complete in five(5) months.

Source: YEA

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.