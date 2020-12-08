Continue to adhere to coronavirus protocols - Security caution

Security officials want Ghanaians to adhere to the protocols

Security officials at the Ayawaso East constituency have called on all citizens who are desirous to observe the sorting and counting of the ballots to observe the Covid 19 safety protocols.

“We must still adhere to the World Health Organisation and Ghana Health Service as well as the safety protocols put in place by the Electoral Commission.

“End of voting does not mean we should ignore the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially as we winners begins to jubilate and losers begins to count their lost,” a Security Official told the Ghana News Agency monitoring team at the constituency in Accra.