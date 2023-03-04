Continue to lift the image of Ghana high – Amb to Ethiopia to Ghanaian troops in South Sudan

Nana Ama Twum-Amoah in a group picture with the troop

Ghana’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nana Ama Twum-Amoah has paid a working visit to troops serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT) 10 in Bentiu, South Sudan.

The Ambassador’s visit was to familiarize herself with operational activities of the GHANBATT.



On her arrival at the Battalion Headquarters, Nana Ama Twum-Amoah was received by the Commanding Officer (CO), Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Prince Tandoh.



She inspected a guard mounted in her honour and was introduced to the key appointment holders of GHANBATT.



The Ambassador was briefed on operational and administrative issues of the Battalion by the CO who was assisted by the Deputy Commanding Officer (DCO) and the Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Nana Ama Twum-Amoah in her remarks expressed her gratitude to the CO for the warm reception.



She stated that the Government of Ghana was aware of GHANBATT’s good works in South Sudan and urged troops to continue to lift the image of Ghana high.



As part of her visit, Nana Ama Twum-Amoah paid a courtesy call on the Head of Field Office (HoFO), Madam Hiroko Hirahara and the Sector Unity Commander, Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Mike Cooper Mujuni at their offices at the Mission Support Area (MSA).



The Ambassador was accompanied by Ghana’s Defense Attaché (DA) to Ethiopia, Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Frederick Buliga and other Staff from the Embassy.