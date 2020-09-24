Continue to make this area ungovernable for criminals – Sefwi-Wiawso Paramount Chief lauds IGP

Sefwi-Wiawso Paramount Chief with the IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Paramount Chief of the Sefwi-Wiawso Traditional Area, Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangaman II has commended the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh for his timely intervention in the security situation in the Western North Region.

According to him, his intervention has reduced the crime rate in the area urging him to continue to provide professional policing aimed at making the area ungovernable for criminal gangs.



He was particularly grateful to the police administration for putting in measures which have reduced armed robbery activities in particular within Sefwi Wiawso and its environs, expressing hope that more will be done to keep these criminals at bay.



“Even though our region is a new one, you have managed to put measures in place and we are no longer being held hostage by armed robbers and other criminal gangs. I will employ you to continue to do more in order to protect lives and property”, the traditional ruler urged during a courtesy call on him by the IGP on a day’s working visit to the area.



Okatakyie Kwasi Bumangaman II also singled out personnel deployed to the area for praise for their exceptional service to duty but expressed hope that more numbers will be deployed to the area to augment the current police strength.

On his part, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh promised to continue through his men provide adequate to the residents of the region in the midst of constraints in terms of the police strength.



He reminded the chief that effectively policing can only be realized if the citizens volunteer information to the police, reiterating the need for a collaboration between both stakeholders.



“We will not to cede any part of the country to criminals. The police administration will continue to work hard in the midst of the challenges to make sure residents go about their business without fear of criminals because this area is no longer safe haven for them”, he assured.



Accompanying the IGP on the tour to assess the preparedness of the various regional commands ahead of the 2020 polls include; COP Mr George Alex Mensah Director-General of Police Services, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah(Mrs) Director-General Welfare, DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah Director-General Operations and Chief Staff Officer ACP Joseph OWUSU-Ansah.