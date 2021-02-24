Continue to observe Coronavirus protocols after taking vaccine – Virologist

Ghanaians urged not to shy away from the vaccine but avail themselves to be vaccinated

A virologist with the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research into Tropical Medicine (KCCR), Dr. Michael Owusu, has advised Ghanaians to continue to religiously observe protocols on Covid-19 especially the wearing of nose masks even after they have been vaccinated against the virus

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM and a repeat broadcast on Connect FM’s Orekodo Kasie Bo, Dr. Owusu explained the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine could have both geographic and system variation, hence the need that “nothing be taken for granted”.



“…I will advise that, continue to wear your nose mask after you have received a shot of the vaccine. We have the belief that because the vaccine has been successful in another jurisdiction, it will also work here. But you must realize that our bodies respond differently…what for example works in the UK, may work differently elsewhere. But the assumption is that because it has worked in the UK, we should go ahead and use it. But because of the body differences, after the vaccination, you must encourage people to wear nose mask, observe both social and physical distancing. Then we continue to monitor and see. So, you remember the FDA said after the vaccination, they will follow you to collect data so they see how effective or otherwise the vaccine is”.



He, however, advised Ghanaians not to shy away from the vaccine but avail themselves to be vaccinated.



Meanwhile, news of the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine has been received by residents of Sekondi-Takoradi and its environs with mixed feelings.



For a large section of residents whose views were sampled by Connect FM, they were skeptical about the efficacy of the vaccine.

“I sincerely don’t believe that the vaccine will do anything. The literature on the Corona Virus is many, confusing and contradictory in my opinion. Studies on the virus remain largely inconclusive in most cases. What I know is that the vaccine was developed for the first variant. Now, we are told there has been a new variant. So, my question is, is the vaccine for the old or new variant or for both. You see how confusing this is becoming”, a Takoradi-based businessman told our reporter.



For 35-year-old Esi Kwakyi, “…I am worried that we could not come out with a home grown or traditional remedy to help us. I believe our case is different in terms of climatic conditions and what have you. And I heard some traditional medicines were being tested. Where are the findings. Seriously, I will not go for the shot.



“I will continue to observe the safety protocols set forth by government and I will be fine. I will also steam myself with some local remedies which I have been doing since last year”, a taxi driver said.



For Michael Appiah, a car dealer, he noted that, “the only thing that will compel me to take the vaccine is when it becomes mandatory when u are traveling outside the country just like the Yellow Fever thing. Apart from that I, my wife and two children will not go near it”.



Rollout date

A statement issued by the Minister -designate for Information says the vaccines will be deployed to health facilities from Tuesday, March 2.



But a social commentator Charles Minataba is alarmed with the alacrity at which government intends to roll out the vaccination.



“…today’s date is Tuesday, February 24 and to want roll out in a week’s time. How? At least I’ve not heard anywhere about talks of our scientists also running independent checks on how efficacious the vaccine is. How is it going to behave? What should you do? Who do you contact or where do you go in the event of any adverse reaction? These are legitimate questions that government must address before any talk of roll out", he said.



According to him, already many Ghanaians are not enthused about the vaccine and therefore the need for “specific and targeted” education on the vaccine.



“Until that is done, I don’t see why government should roll out. It appears government is in a rush. In a rush to see what?” he asked.