Continue to wear your nose masks even at night - NCCE to Ghanaians

Ghana has over 34,000 cumulative coronavirus cases

Mr Daniel Glikpo, North Tongu District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the citizenry to continue to wear their face masks at night in public places to avoid contracting the virus.

He said though majority of Ghanaians wore masks in the day, less people wore it in the night.



Mr Glikpo who said this at the COVID-19 sensitisation programme at Mangoase in the North Tongu District added that most people behaved as if the virus did not exist in the evening.



"It has been realised that most people behave as if the virus does not exist at night and go around their duty without adhering to any of the safety protocols," he said.



He reiterated the need to wear nose masks at all public gatherings and adhere to the safety protocols at all time.

"Coronavirus can be contracted in the day or night so it is necessary to observe all the protocols at any time to stay safe", he said.



The North Tongu NCCE Directorate is deploying interpersonal communication strategies, information centres together with street broadcasts through 25 communities to do sensitisation on the coronavirus pandemic in the district.



This NCCE's massive awareness campaign was sustained to reduce the incidence of coronavirus pandemic to the barest minimum.

