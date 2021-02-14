Contract to build a military base in Nzulezu awarded - Dominic Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul, Defence Minister-designate

The Government of Ghana has awarded a contract to build a military base in Nzulezu in the Western region as part of measures to ensure adequate protection of the country's exclusive economic zone especially the oil fields in Takoradi.

The base when completed will enable the Armed Forces to reach the oil fields within a short time of about 25 minutes instead of four (4) hours currently.



The Minister-designate for Defence and MP for Bimbila, Dominic Nitiwul made this known when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting.

Dominic Nitiwul also said the Ghana Armed Forces is so disciplined and professional that it will not allow itself to be influenced to act illegally. He said he wasn't the one who ordered armed soldiers to enter Parliament on January 7, 2021, during the election of the Speaker of Parliament.



On recruitment of persons into the Ghana Armed Forces, Dominic Nitiwul said the process cannot be influenced and cautioned the public against people or individuals who pose as middlemen for recruitment of persons into the military.