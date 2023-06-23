Contractor working on T&A Stadium in Tarkwa falls to death

T&A Stadium in Tarkwa being by Goldfields Ghana Foundation

An employee of a firm contracted by Goldfields Ghana Foundation to work on the T&A Stadium in Tarkwa has died after falling from a significant height.

This was contained in a citinewsroom.com report.



According to the report, the deceased whose name has not been given, was working on the ongoing renovation and upgrade of the stadium, which is being funded by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gold Fields, Martin Preece, announced the demise of the constructor in a statement.



“We regret to report a fatal incident after an employee of a Gold Fields Ghana Foundation succumbed to his injuries following a fall from heights incident.



“The contractor was working on the renovation and upgrade of the T&A Stadium in Tarkwa, a project funded by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for the benefit of our Tarkwa host communities,” part of the statement said.



He further extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased, assuring them of support during this difficult time.

In the statement, the CEO added that works are currently on hold pending investigation into the incident.



“We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased. Members of our Gold Fields team in Ghana are on site to assist people on site in dealing with the impact of the incident. All work at the T&A Stadium has been put on hold pending the completion of investigations,”



The statement also mentioned that the organisation; Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, has made counseling services available to the grieving family and colleagues of the deceased.



“Counseling is being offered to the family and colleagues of the deceased. I ask you to keep the family and friends of our colleague who passed away in your thoughts and prayers,” it added.







