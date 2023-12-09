Controller and Accountant General Supports Akim Swedru

Executives captured in a photo

Source: Nana Boateng Kakape, Conributor

As part of contributing his quota for the good of Akim Swedru and its environs, the Controller and Accountant General, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem has outlined measures to mitigate the responsibilities of individuals and groups in his constituency - Akim Swedru.

Mr. Kwaning who is an indegene of Akim Swedru and philanthropist has gone to the aid of the Akim Swedru SHS by making available some pressing needs of the school. The quality of the academic work of the school has translated into high enrollment which also comes with its associated challenges.



Due to the high student population, pressure is mounted on facilities among which some students resort to sleeping on the naked floor, a situation which the Chief Accounting Officer and Advisor to Government finds unhealthy and unwelcoming and provided an intervention.



Mr. Kwaning has therefore gone to their aid by providing 400 pieces of student mattresses, 200 pieces of metallic beds, a 65-inch TV Set, 4 Laptops, and 7 boxes of assorted books to mention but a few of the materials that have benefited from the SHS.



Earlier in the year, Mr. Kwaning constructed a fence wall for the school to avert encroachment and secure strict student monitoring for quality teaching and learning.

Several residents in the constituency with and without specialized skills have also been helped in seeking employment and livelihood within and without. The aged and widows have also been given support in various forms.



Speaking to the media, the Senior Housemaster of the school, Mr. Daniel Agyire expressed their profound joy to the controller stating that, the intervention would not have come at any better time. Some of the students also acknowledged their appreciation for the gesture."



We would like to say a big thank you to Mr. Kwaning for always attending to our call. There hasn't been an occasion that he refused to honor our plights. We promise him to make good use of these materials for the best of our stay here ".



The Controller and Accountant has been called upon by several constituents in the Akim Swedru to contest for the MP position following his quality and human need orientation, Again, traditional and religious bodies are consistently calling on him to lead the Akim Swedru Constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections.