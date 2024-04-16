Controller and Accountant General resigns

Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem has resigned from his position effective Monday, April 15, 2024

Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem has resigned from his position effective Monday, April 15, 2024.

According to a report by Graphic, the government chief accountant submitted his resignation letter last week to the Office of the President, pending the president’s acceptance letter.



Mr Bosompem’s tenure as accountant general can be credited for the ‘No GhanaCard – No Pay’ policy.

‘No GhanaCard – No Pay’ policy involves the integration of the National Mechanized Payroll Database CAGD with the National Identification Authority (NIA) database.



With the system, there is real-time biometric validation and verification of government employees, which process is decentralised to CAGD verification centres across the country, effectively dealing with ghost names on government payrolls