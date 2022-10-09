Controller and Accountant General's department suspends salaries of some public sector workers

Controller and Accountant General's department

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has withheld the payment of the September 2022 salaries of some public sector workers.

The decision, the CAGD said in a statement, is due to a mismatch of the bank names of the affected government workers on the payroll system.



Others affected are workers with invalid bank account numbers.



In the October 3, statement, the CAGD explained the decision to suspend the payment of the salaries is a result of ongoing “quality assurance and other validation processes”.



It advised affected employees with mismatched bank names to report to the payroll coordination unit of CAGD at Block A, Room 32 with documents under a cover from the MDA confirming that they are at post.



The required documents include; an appointment letter, current posting letter, National Identification card, Pay-slips for the last 3 months and a voided cheque leaflet of their bank account.



The statement added, “for employees with invalid bank account numbers, they are supposed to submit their correct account numbers to the PPSs for update.”

Some of the affected persons are public sector workers per some media reportage include:



TWI NEWS



Ministry of Education (MoE)



Ghana Education Service (GES)



Ministry of Health (MoH)



Ghana Fire Service (GFS)

Ministry of Interior



Ministry of Roads and Highways



Office of Government Machinery



Local Government Service



Ministry of Food and Agriculture



National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)

Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation



Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing



Ministry of Communications



Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs



Ministry of Transport



Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations

Ministry of Trade and Industry



Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development



Ministry of Energy and Petroleum among others.



