Convert Amidu’s office into headquarters of ‘1 Toilet, 1 Constituency’ – Adongo

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo is advocating for the Office of the Special Prosecutor to be converted to the headquarters for government’s One Constituency, One Toilet Programme.

According to him, that is the only way the office will be useful in helping to project the NPP government’s agenda.



For him, the Office of the Special Prosecutor does not know its mandate, hence, the best to be done is to use the place to coordinate the building of toilet facilities across the country.



Adongo speaking on the substantive issue indicated that if the Special Prosecutor has evidence to back the claims against the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), it’s imperative that he prosecute rather than write long epistles which do not contribute in any way to the issue at hand.



He said “Let’s assume without admitting that the former president is a thief and Amidu is a police officer who knows where the thief lives.

"Now imagine this... the police is telling the thief through a third party that, if he’s not afraid and is a man, he should come to his station for him to be arrested. Does that even make sense?



"Who’s afraid here? Amidu should initiate prosecution against the former president if he’s not a coward as stated by Mahama. I always say that Amidu's office should be closed and converted into 1 constituency 1 toilet to help push the government’s agenda,” Adongo argued.



