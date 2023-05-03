0
Convert National Cathedral to hospital: The arrogant posture of Akufo-Addo will not allow him to listen - Yamin

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has commended the Trades Union Congress (TUC) for their boldness in addressing the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

The General Secretary of the Congress, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, has urged the government to stop expenditure on non-essentials.

The TUC holds the view that the current economic hardship that has hit the country can be turned around if the government channels funds from non-essential spending to more productive investments or projects to employ the masses and ensure revenue mobilization.

“We have to change the situation ourselves as Ghanaians. We believe strongly that government can lead us out of this crisis, and the government can do so by cutting expenditure on non-essentials including the need to stop spending our hard-earned revenue on a national cathedral,” he told government.

Discussing the issues on NEAT FM’s morning show, Joseph Yamin said the reason by TUC for the government to convert the National Cathedral was laudable and must be supported by all.

“How much we have spent on the cathedral doesn’t make economic sense,” he said.

Adding that, "the arrogant posture of President [Akufo-Addo] will not allow him to listen to what the masses are saying.”

