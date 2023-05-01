21
Convert national cathedral to national hospital – TUC to government

Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah Trades Union Congress Boss12121221 Anthony Yaw Baah TUC Secretary-General, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, has urged government to stop expenditure on non-essentials.

The TUC holds the view that the current economic hardship that has hit the country can be turned around if the government channels funds from non-essential spending to more productive investment or projects to employ the masses and ensure revenue mobilization.

Dr. Baah who was speaking at the 2023 May Day celebration parade at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on Monday themed: "Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility” called on the government to cut spending on non-essentials projects such as the national cathedral.

He believes Ghanaians will rather benefit more if the controversial project was converted from a cathedral to a national hospital.

“We have to change the situation ourselves as Ghanaians. We believe strongly that government can lead us out of this crisis, and the government can do so by cutting expenditure on non-essentials including the need to stop spending our hard-earned revenue on a national cathedral,” Dr Baah said.

“The president has always said he wants to create another Notre Dame in Ghana so we can attract a lot of visitors but we disagree. In fact, comrades, it will be better to convert the project into a national hospital,” Dr. Baah stated.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
