Corn miller convicted over insanitary premises

Gomashie was convicted on his own plea

A Hohoe Magistrate Court presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku, has convicted one Williams Gomashie, a corn miller to a fine of GH₵600 for allowing an insanitary pit latrine with anal cleansing materials to be scattered on his premises.

Gomashie was convicted on his own plea and would serve three months in prison if he defaults in paying the fine.



Prosecuting, Mr Frank Azila-Gbettor, Chief Environmental Health Assistant at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly told the Court that, the convict resides at Hohoe Adabraka.



He said on April 23, 2020, Environmental Health Officers went on inspection and came across the convict’s house, where they saw an insanitary pit latrine with anal cleansing materials spread all over the place.

The Prosecution said the officers educated the convict and asked him to keep the place neat and renovate the pit but he failed to comply even as of July 15, 2020, almost two months after the advice.



He said the convict’s action could lead to an outbreak of diseases including tapeworm infestations.