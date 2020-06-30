General News

‘Corona Quacks’ II to expose AMA and a major hospital - Anas hints

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has hinted that the second part of his exposé on the coronavirus pandemic will show how some persons profiteered from measures taken by government to ease the burden on Ghanaians during the lockdown in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi.

He cited the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) as complicit in the sale of food meant to be distributed freely for residents.



“I recall when the announcement was being made of the food that should be given to the poor and I was driving to AMA because my source had told me that while the President was busily announcing where it should go and all that, my source was telling me that the food was available for sale.



“So, I went there and I bought rice, eggs, oil and all that that is supposed to go to the poor. This is what you will see in Number 2.

“You will also see a hospital and all these cries about PPEs…and somebody is busily stealing. . . .”



He made these known in an exclusive interview on TV3‘s News@10 on Monday, June 29, announcing that that second part will be ready in a fortnight.





