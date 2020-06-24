General News

Coronaavirus: 40 people arrested for not masking up

The police has arrested 40 people in Accra for not wearing face masks in as prescribed by law

The ‘Operation Wear Your Mask’ team arrested the defiant persons at the Central Business District, Kantamanto, and its environs on Tuesday, 23 June 2020.



The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge said various caution statements were taken from the persons arrested and granted bail.

They are to report to the police today, Wednesday, 24 June 2020, for further action to be taken.



The government has made the wearing of face masks compulsory to prevent the spread of coronavirus and has, through an Executive Instrument, made it unlawful to walk in public without a face mask.

