Coronavirus: 1,136 positive cases recorded at KIA - GHS

KIA is the only official entry point into the country

The Ghana Health Service has disclosed that 1,136 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the main airport, the Kotoka International Airport, KIA, in Accra.

The figure came out of 152,667 tests conducted so far. Ghana reopened air borders in September 2020 after closure in March when the pandemic arrived in the country.



The majority of infected persons are male constituting 61% with the remaining being female. Non Ghanaians constitute 59% with 41% Ghanaians involved. The positivity rate is at 0.74%.



Ghana demands a coronavirus negative PCR result from all persons entering the country. In addition, passengers have to undertake a PCR test that costs $150.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently announced that going by an ECOWAS directive, Ghana will slash the amount by a third for all ECOWAS nationals.



Ghanaweb has found out that the measure announced in late January will take effect from February 8.



According to the management of Ghana Airports Company, airlines who allow passengers without PCR test results or transport and disembark passengers with positive PCR test results in Accra will be fined US$3,500 per passenger.