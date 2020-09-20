0
Coronavirus: 127 infections take active cases up marginally, death toll now 297

Coronavirus New21 File photo

Sun, 20 Sep 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One hundred and twenty-seven (127) new cases of coronavirus have increased the active case count from 533 to 554, latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service show.

Also, the death toll from the virus has been given as 297.

These figures mean that cumulative coronavirus cases stand at 46, 004 with 45, 153 discharges/recoveries.

Out of the 554 cases, 16 are severe while four are critical, according to the GHS update.

Below is the Cumulative cases per region from highest to lowest.

Greater Accra Region - 23,385

Ashanti Region - 10,944

Western Region - 2,966

Eastern Region - 2,396

Central Region - 1,921

Bono East Region - 781

Volta Region - 670

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 291

Oti Region - 241

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

