Coronavirus: 127 infections take active cases up marginally, death toll now 297

One hundred and twenty-seven (127) new cases of coronavirus have increased the active case count from 533 to 554, latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service show.
Also, the death toll from the virus has been given as 297.
These figures mean that cumulative coronavirus cases stand at 46, 004 with 45, 153 discharges/recoveries.
Out of the 554 cases, 16 are severe while four are critical, according to the GHS update.
Below is the Cumulative cases per region from highest to lowest.
Greater Accra Region - 23,385
Ashanti Region - 10,944
Western Region - 2,966
Eastern Region - 2,396
Central Region - 1,921
Bono East Region - 781
Volta Region - 670
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 547
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 291
Oti Region - 241
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
