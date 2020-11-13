Coronavirus: 149 new cases push active cases to 1,541

File photo of health workers on the frontlines of the fight against the virus

One hundred and forty-nine new coronavirus infections in Ghana has pushed the active cases to 1,541, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the updates on November 9, 2020, the death toll from the virus, however, still stands at 320.



The number of coronavirus infections detected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) stands at 180.



Per the latest figure, the total number of coronavirus infections detected in Ghana since March is 49,957 with 48,096 recoveries.







Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region



Greater Accra Region - 26,724

Ashanti Region - 11,062



Western Region - 2,999



Eastern Region - 2,462



Central Region - 1,935



Bono East Region - 785



Volta Region - 685

Western North Region - 653



Bono Region - 619



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 528



Upper East Region - 359