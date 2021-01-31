0
Coronavirus: 15 new deaths bring fatalities to 405

Sun, 31 Jan 2021 Source: Class FM

Fifteen new deaths have shot Ghana’s Covid-19 fatalities to 405 with 4,665 active cases as at 30 January 2021 figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows.

The total number of confirmed cases is 65, 427 with 797 new cases.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 60, 357 have recovered and discharged.

Greater Accra region has recorded most cases in the country.

Below is the regional breakdown.

Greater Accra Region - 38,111

Ashanti Region - 12,154

Western Region - 3,498

Eastern Region - 2,841

Central Region - 2,269

Volta Region - 944

Bono East Region - 814

Western North Region – 711

Northern Region - 672

Ahafo Region - 545

Bono Region - 657

Upper East Region - 577

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 188

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25

Source: Class FM
