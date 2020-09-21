Coronavirus: $150 testing fee legitimate – Akufo-Addo justifies

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the $150 COVID-19 testing fee being charged passengers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) shows that the test is of high quality and thus justified.

Speaking to the nation for the 17th time since Ghana recorded its first two cases of the novel Coronavirus in March, 2020, the President stated that, the test at the Airport has detected a total of 26 positive cases of COVID-19.



Akufo-Addo said, “Let us pause for a moment and imagine what would have happened if these 26 positive cases had not been detected and had been allowed to mingle with the population.



“Even though the cost of 150 United States dollars per passenger for the mandatory airport Covid test has been criticized in certain quarters, the value of the test in a speed, accuracy and savings for passengers who no longer have to bear the cost of the 14 days mandatory quarantine in hotels has been clearly established.”



Passengers who arrive in the country at KIA are being charged $150 per the PCR test, a fee that has been criticised by a section of the Ghanaian public.

But, the President indicated that, a lot of people who have experienced at first hand the service being offered at Ghana’s international airport have praised the country for the innovative and farsightedness displayed at the airport.



“Let me assure you again that as president I will do everything in my power to protect you and stop the import of the virus into the country and limit the spread, this is my pledge,” he stressed.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.