Coronavirus: 16 cases detected at KIA so far

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Sixteen COVID-19 positive cases have been detected at the Kotoka International Airport out of the total of 6,976 tests which have been carried out at the facility since it's reopening on 1 September 2020.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this at a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, 16 September 2020.



He noted that although 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, Ghana's active case counts stand at 564.



He, therefore, urged the general public to continue to keep up with the safety protocols instituted by the Ghana Health Service to keep them safe from the virus.



On the issue of the new cases confirmed at the KIA, the minister revealed that six persons have been admitted at the hospital while other cases are being treated at home.



So far, a total of 45,655 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region – 23,117



Ashanti Region – 10,933



Western Region – 2,963



Eastern Region – 2,394

Central Region – 1,904



Bono East Region – 781



Volta Region – 668



Western North Region – 638



Northern Region – 528

Ahafo Region – 524



Bono Region – 511



Upper East Region – 285



Oti Region – 238



Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62



North East Region – 19

