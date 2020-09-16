1
General News Wed, 16 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Coronavirus: 16 cases detected at KIA so far

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 1 696x498 1 696x375 Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Listen to the Article

Sixteen COVID-19 positive cases have been detected at the Kotoka International Airport out of the total of 6,976 tests which have been carried out at the facility since it's reopening on 1 September 2020.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this at a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, 16 September 2020.

He noted that although 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, Ghana's active case counts stand at 564.

He, therefore, urged the general public to continue to keep up with the safety protocols instituted by the Ghana Health Service to keep them safe from the virus.

On the issue of the new cases confirmed at the KIA, the minister revealed that six persons have been admitted at the hospital while other cases are being treated at home.

So far, a total of 45,655 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 23,117

Ashanti Region – 10,933

Western Region – 2,963

Eastern Region – 2,394

Central Region – 1,904

Bono East Region – 781

Volta Region – 668

Western North Region – 638

Northern Region – 528

Ahafo Region – 524

Bono Region – 511

Upper East Region – 285

Oti Region – 238

Upper West Region – 90

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 19

Source: Class FM

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: