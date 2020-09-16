Coronavirus: 16 cases detected at KIA so far

Click for Market Deals →
Sixteen COVID-19 positive cases have been detected at the Kotoka International Airport out of the total of 6,976 tests which have been carried out at the facility since it's reopening on 1 September 2020.
Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this at a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, 16 September 2020.
He noted that although 54 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded, Ghana's active case counts stand at 564.
He, therefore, urged the general public to continue to keep up with the safety protocols instituted by the Ghana Health Service to keep them safe from the virus.
On the issue of the new cases confirmed at the KIA, the minister revealed that six persons have been admitted at the hospital while other cases are being treated at home.
So far, a total of 45,655 cases have been confirmed nationwide.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 23,117
Ashanti Region – 10,933
Western Region – 2,963
Eastern Region – 2,394
Central Region – 1,904
Bono East Region – 781
Volta Region – 668
Western North Region – 638
Northern Region – 528
Ahafo Region – 524
Bono Region – 511
Upper East Region – 285
Oti Region – 238
Upper West Region – 90
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 19
