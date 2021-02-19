Coronavirus: 188 million doses distributed globally makes vaccine safe for Ghana - Dr. Bediako

Dr. Yaw Bediako is an immunologist with WACCBIP

An immunologist, Dr. Yaw Bediako, has reassured the citizenry that the coronavirus vaccines being brought into the country are safe and will not in any way, kill people.

He stressed that while there are many conspiracy theories and myths flying around to the effect that the vaccines are engineered to kill Africans, they are purely baseless.



Ghana has settled on two vaccines, the Astrazeneca and Sputnik-V, after the Food and Drugs Authority approved it with the first batch of vaccines expected in the country by late February.



But, Dr. Bediako has indicated that with a total of 188 million doses (188 million people) administered across the world so far, and with figures from Israel indicating that there is a 94% efficiency with the vaccine, it leaves no rooms for people to be worried.

Besides, he said, all the vaccines approved for the country have gone through all the rigorous stages before a vaccine is approved, hence, can not be consider safe.



He made this known during a Public Engagement on COVID-19 Vaccination Roll Out Plan put together by the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Health, and the Ghana Health Service to sensitize the public on the vaccines coming to the country.