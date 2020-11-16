Coronavirus: 2 new deaths, 105 new cases recorded

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service on the nation's COVID-19 numbers indicates that 2 persons have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 322.
Ghana’s COVID-19 numbers have been on the rise over the past weeks, however, the latest update indicates that the nation's active cases have dropped by 46.
The number of active cases now stands at 1,473 with 105 of the cases being new. The nation’s total cumulative case count is 50,123 while 48,328 are categorized as recovered.
See below a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 26,850
Ashanti Region - 11,062
Western Region - 3,010
Eastern Region - 2,473
Central Region - 1,940
Bono East Region - 785
Volta Region - 685
Western North Region - 657
Bono Region - 619
Northern Region - 551
Ahafo Region - 528
Upper East Region - 359
Oti Region - 243
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
