Coronavirus: 2 new deaths, 105 new cases recorded

The numbeer of recorded deaths now stands at 322

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service on the nation's COVID-19 numbers indicates that 2 persons have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 322.

Ghana’s COVID-19 numbers have been on the rise over the past weeks, however, the latest update indicates that the nation's active cases have dropped by 46.



The number of active cases now stands at 1,473 with 105 of the cases being new. The nation’s total cumulative case count is 50,123 while 48,328 are categorized as recovered.



See below a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 26,850

Ashanti Region - 11,062



Western Region - 3,010



Eastern Region - 2,473



Central Region - 1,940



Bono East Region - 785

Volta Region - 685



Western North Region - 657



Bono Region - 619



Northern Region - 551



Ahafo Region - 528

Upper East Region - 359



Oti Region - 243



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19