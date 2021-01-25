Coronavirus: 3 cases recorded in schools since reopening - Ghana Health Service

Director-General for the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service has announced three cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the schools since last week Monday.

Full academic work resumed on Monday, January 18, 2021, following clearance by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Following the rise in cases, there have been concerns that the school could be the new breeding grounds for the virus.



Speaking at a press briefing by the Ministry of Information, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye revealed that two cases were reported in two Senior High Schools in the Upper West Region and one in a school at Daboase in the Western Region.



“We’ve only recorded three cases. Two schools in the Upper West and one case from the Western Region. We have them under control”, he said.

Speaking at the same event, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah warned the government may be forced to trigger restrictive measures if the numbers continue to rise.



According to him, if the trend does not change, the government will be forced to declared another lockdown.



“I have to be very clear on that one that more restrictions could be introduced if this trend continues. We are being reminded that we all need to be doing the things we were doing, in the beginning, to ensure that this third rise is quickly dealt with because the dynamics of this third rise appear to be different from the first one.



“So especially if these numbers go up this way then just like the President himself articulated, then we are heading for more restrictions even if it means reviewing some Legal Instruments, yes that is where we will be heading.”