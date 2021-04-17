Coronavirus: 3 more persons succumb

The latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate that three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, taking the death toll from 763 to 766.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped from 1,413 to 1379
Some 42 new cases have also been confirmed.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 91,545 cases have been confirmed in Ghana.
Of that number, 89,400 have recovered.
Also, some 755,686 have been vaccinated so far.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 50,527
Ashanti Region - 15,439
Western Region - 5,748
Eastern Region - 4,151
Central Region - 3,309
Volta Region - 2,411
Northern Region - 1,651
Bono East Region - 1,423
Bono Region - 1,371
Upper East Region - 1,309
Western North Region - 854
Ahafo Region - 704
Upper West Region - 493
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savannah Region - 120
- Access to handwashing facilities improves at basic schools in Tamale
- Take coronavirus vaccines to prevent spread of disease - CALID
- India logs over 200,000 new virus cases in record daily high
- No cases of blood coagulation disorders reported in Africa following vaccination – WHO
- Northern Region to dispose of about 2,000 expired AstraZeneca vaccines
- Read all related articles