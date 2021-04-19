Coronavirus: 345 schools have recorded cases since reopening – GHS

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has disclosed that 345 schools have recorded Covid-19 cases since re-opening.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said this at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday 18 April 2021.



He, however, said all the students who contracted the virus have recovered.



“Since we reopened the schools, we’ve recorded a total of 2,052 cases in schools in the country.



“Our current active case number is 13,” he told the press.



He indicated that the Volta Region has recorded the highest number of cases while the Oti region has the highest number of active cases.



Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 771, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Some 46 new cases were also confirmed.



The active caseload now stands at 1,334 active.



Out of that, 30 are in severe condition and nine in critical condition.



A total of 91,709 cases have been recorded since mid-March 2020.



Of that number, 89,604 have recovered.



Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,642



Ashanti Region - 15,445



Western Region - 5,749



Eastern Region - 4,157



Central Region - 3,311



Volta Region - 2,419

Northern Region - 1,651



Bono East Region - 1,423



Bono Region - 1,371



Upper East Region - 1,311



Western North Region - 859



Ahafo Region - 707

Upper West Region - 493



Oti Region - 406



North East Region - 223



Savannah Region - 122