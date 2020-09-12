0
General News Sat, 12 Sep 2020

Coronavirus: 46 new cases confirmed in Ghana, death toll increases to 286

Coronavirus Newest 5.png Ghana has 806 active cases

Ghana has recorded 46 new cases of Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

In the latest update available on its website, the confirmation of the cases pushes the cumulative case count to 45,434.

44,342 persons have so far recovered while the death toll is 286. This leaves the country with 806 active cases. Although 46 new cases have been confirmed, the active cases have reduced as more persons recover.

Out of the 806 active cases, 4 are critical, 2 are on a ventilator while 14 are severe.

Below are the Cumulative Cases per Region:

Greater Accra Region - 22,921

Ashanti Region - 10,917

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,389

Central Region - 1,904

Bono East Region - 778

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 285

Oti Region - 237

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

