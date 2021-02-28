Coronavirus: 5 new deaths bring Ghana's mortality figures to 599

Ghana's latest coronavirus cases update as at February 24, 2021, show that the country's active cases are at 5,480 after 626 new cases were recorded.

According to the official statistics from the Ghana Health Service website, 77,133 persons have recovered from the 83,212 total case counts in the country.



599 people have succumbed to the virus so far, from the previous number of 594, with the Greater Accra region still leading in cases with 47,261 infections.



Ghana's coronavirus cases started taking a quick upward trend from the start of the year, prompting renewed calls from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a strict adherence to the safety protocols.

He had blamed the new trend on the disregard for the protocols during the Christmas festivities and the end of year holidays period.



Also, the president suspended, indefinitely, all social gatherings including weddings and funerals, giving an indication that should the upward trend continue, he would be forced to send the country back into a lockdown.