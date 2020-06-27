37
General News Sat, 27 Jun 2020

Coronavirus: 597 new cases as recoveries hit more than 12,000

Ghana has recorded 597 new cases of the Coronavirus, an update from the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

The new figures bring to total a case count of 16,431.

Recoveries have also multiplied as the new numbers have risen to 12,257.

The death toll, however, remains the same at 103.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 9,164

Ashanti Region - 3,344

Western Region - 1,429

Central Region - 903

Eastern Region - 541

Volta Region - 335

Upper East Region - 271

Oti Region - 110

Northern Region - 100

Western North Region - 94

Bono East Region - 50

Savannah Region - 38

Upper West Region - 35

Ahafo Region - 8

Bono Region - 5

North East Region - 4

