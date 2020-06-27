Coronavirus: 597 new cases as recoveries hit more than 12,000

General News Sat, 27 Jun 2020
Ghana has recorded 597 new cases of the Coronavirus, an update from the Ghana Health Service has revealed.
The new figures bring to total a case count of 16,431.
Recoveries have also multiplied as the new numbers have risen to 12,257.
The death toll, however, remains the same at 103.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 9,164
Ashanti Region - 3,344
Western Region - 1,429
Central Region - 903
Eastern Region - 541
Volta Region - 335
Upper East Region - 271
Oti Region - 110
Northern Region - 100
Western North Region - 94
Bono East Region - 50
Savannah Region - 38
Upper West Region - 35
Ahafo Region - 8
Bono Region - 5
North East Region - 4
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
