Coronavirus: 65 new cases recorded

Greater Accra leads the regional tally of existing caases with 21,567

Ghana’s cumulative COVID-19 cases have moved up to 43,325 as the latest update by the Ghana Health Service indicates the confirmation of 65 new cases.

This will be the first time Ghana has reported less than 100 new cases in two months.



The number of recoveries/discharges is pegged at 41,408, whiles a total of 261 persons have died from COVID-19 related complications.



Among the existing cases, 4 are in a critical condition, 2 are on ventilators whiles 14 are in severe condition.



Below is the regional breakdown of the existing cases

Greater Accra Region – 21,567



Ashanti Region – 10,706



Western Region – 2,933



Eastern Region – 2,157

Central Region – 1,837



Bono East Region – 730



Volta Region – 651



Western North Region – 598

Northern Region – 497



Ahafo Region – 490



Bono Region – 480



Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 229



Upper West Region – 88



Savannah Region – 62



North East Region – 18

