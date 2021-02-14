Coronavirus: 80 suspected cases recorded from 14 schools in Upper East Region

Eighty (80) suspected cases of coronavirus have so far been reported from 14 schools in the Upper East Region since schools reopened for academic activities as announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This was revealed by the Upper East Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr.Emmanuel Dzotsi.



Addressing the media in Bolgatanga on the state of the pandemic in the region, Dr. Dzotsi indicated that the region has successfully managed and discharged over 700 cases from the cumulative figures of over 800 patients recorded by health professionals.



He said, 26 have died so far since the outbreak of the virus in the region in April 2020.



According to him, the Upper East Region currently has 67 active cases as at February 11, 2021.

On the concerns about infections in schools, he added that 14 students tested positive from the 80 suspected cases reported where 10 have been discharged while 4 are still on admission.



Dr. Dzotsi furthered observed that, "some students when they are approaching the school, they wear their nose mask. Immediately they get out, they put it in their pockets”. A situation he explained was not helping in the fight against the virus.



He has however assured that, the nameless affected schools have been fumigated and normal classes resumed.