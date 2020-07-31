General News

Coronavirus: A total of 32,096 patients recover, discharged

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

Ghana has recorded 32,096 recoveries and discharges with the active cases declining steadily to 3,223, as at July 28, 2020.

However, seven more persons have succumbed to the respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 182 cases, representing 0.51 per cent of the mortality rate, which is below the global average of over two per cent.



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), announced this in Accra on Thursday, at the COVID-19 Case Count and Management update.



The Director-General said 359 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded between July 6 and 27 from 41 districts and in 10 regions.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said so far 35,501 cumulative cases had been recorded since the first case was recorded on March 12, with 391,378 sample tests conducted, indicating 12,000 tests per a million population.

Out of the 359 new cases, the Eastern region recorded 112 cases, Greater Accra- 68, Central- 64, Northern - 49, Ashanti-22, Ahafo -14, Upper West -9, Bono - 8, Western North -7, and Savannah -5.



The Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi remained the hotspots for the dreaded disease.



The Director-General explained that the active cases were the disease burden of the country, which were being isolated, treated and managed in isolation and treatment centres, with the rest under home management.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye advised Ghanaians not to take the steady decline in the COVID-19 cases for granted, and thus, underlined the need for all and sundry to continue observing the hygiene and safety protocols since that was the surest way to curb the spread of the respiratory disease.

