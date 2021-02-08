Coronavirus: Ablakwa establishes Frontline Healthcare Workers Recovery Fund

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has established a COVID-19 Frontline Healthcare Workers Recovery Fund in his constituency contributing GH¢16,500 as seed money for the fund.

Mr. Ablakwa disclosed this when he paid a working visit to the Battor Catholic Hospital in his constituency over the weekend to directly express his solidarity with management and staff.



This is in relation to the worrying development of a significant number of frontline healthcare workers who have contracted COVID-19 at the facility in the course of duty.



The fund which is in addition to what they are entitled to under the MP’s insurance package which was commissioned in March last year is to support the recovery process of all health workers who have contracted the virus in the course of their duty.



Mr. Ablakwa said the fund is a gesture to remind frontline health workers that their local leadership values their incalculable sacrifices.



Meanwhile, more COVID-19-related deaths at the weekend have taken Ghana’s COVID-19 fatality toll to 464, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate.

There are 765 new cases.



The active caseload is now 6,411.



So far, a total of 71,533 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since March last year.



Out of that number, 64,658 have recovered.