Coronavirus: Active caseload drops marginally

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped marginally from 1,589 to 1,580, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate.
Some 48 new cases have been detected in the last few days.
The death toll stands at 779.
So far, Ghana has recorded a total of 92,683 cases since mid-March 2020 with 90,324 recoveries.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 51,054
Ashanti Region - 15,517
Western Region - 5,804
Eastern Region - 4,177
Central Region - 3,383
Volta Region - 2,463
Northern Region - 1,654
Bono East Region - 1,426
Bono Region - 1,397
Upper East Region - 1,318
Western North Region - 872
Ahafo Region - 711
Upper West Region - 496
Oti Region - 422
North East Region - 228
Savannah Region - 122
