Coronavirus: Active caseload drops marginally

COVID-19 Virus

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has dropped marginally from 1,589 to 1,580, the latest figures of the Ghana Health Service indicate.

Of that number 24 are 24 and six critical.



Some 48 new cases have been detected in the last few days.



The death toll stands at 779.



So far, Ghana has recorded a total of 92,683 cases since mid-March 2020 with 90,324 recoveries.



Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 51,054



Ashanti Region - 15,517



Western Region - 5,804



Eastern Region - 4,177



Central Region - 3,383

Volta Region - 2,463



Northern Region - 1,654



Bono East Region - 1,426



Bono Region - 1,397



Upper East Region - 1,318

Western North Region - 872



Ahafo Region - 711



Upper West Region - 496



Oti Region - 422



North East Region - 228

Savannah Region - 122