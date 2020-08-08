General News

Coronavirus: Active cases decrease by 628

Total case count has reached 40, 533

Active cases of COVID-19 has seen a reduction from 3,253 to 2625, according to the Ghana Health Service.

This means that 628 patients recovered and discharged after completing their period of treatment.



The latest information by the GHS showed thus shoots up the recovery rate which was 36, 638 to 37, 702.

Meanwhile, Case count for coronavirus in Ghana has reached 40, 533. Death toll however, remains at 206.



Authorities at health facilities now discharge people infected by COVID-19 after 14 days of treatment once they stop exhibiting symptoms.

Source: ghanaweb

