Coronavirus: Active cases reduce further to 1,906

Click for Market Deals →
Ghana's active coronavirus cases have declined further to 1,906 as 39,718 infected persons recover.
The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) released on Thursday, August 13, 2020, show that cumulative coronavirus cases since March this year stands at 41,847.
Out of the number of active cases in Ghana, six are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 17 in severe condition, according to the GHS update on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the GHS update indicated that the number of COVID-19 active cases in Ghana has dropped significantly to 2,134.
Hence between the update on Wednesday and Thursday, active cases in Ghana has dropped by 224.
The death toll stands at 215 as at Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Below are is the cumulative cases per region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 20,865
Ashanti Region - 10,431
Western Region - 2,860
Eastern Region - 2,013
Central Region - 1,751
Bono East Region - 703
Volta Region - 628
Western North Region - 580
Ahafo Region - 469
Northern Region - 454
Bono Region - 439
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 213
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 9
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Abide by coronavirus measures to stop govt from borrowing and overspending - Seth Terkper
- Lady preacher remanded for preaching without nose mask
- Coronavirus could be eradicated with strict adherence to preventive measures
- Go-Hope Ghana launches masks distribution project
- Inflation Rate rises slightly in July at 11.4 percent
- Read all related articles