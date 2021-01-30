Coronavirus : Addapath Wellness takes hand hygiene demonstration to schools

The donation is to help promote hand hygiene among school children

Source: ISD

Obuasi based Non-Governmental Organization, Addapath Wellness has donated 5boxes of carbolic soap each of which every box contains 72 pieces of soap at the cost of GH?1500 to Saqafia Islamic Junior High School and Boete primary ‘B’ in the Obuasi Municipal and East District respectively.

The donation according to the Executive Director Mr Okwan John Kwasi Addae is to help promote hand hygiene among school children. This initiative he said, has been one of the visions of the organization since it was formed two years ago. The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the surge in the number of cases motivated them to teach children proper handwashing technique and donate soaps to the schools.



Mr Addae said, the organization do not have any criteria when selecting the school but rather is their goal to reach every school in Obuasi.



Aside from the donation, there was a display of proper handwashing and wearing of nose mask by a health expert.



The headmaster and headteacher of Saqafia Islamic JHS and Boete primary ‘B’ Nurudeen Ousman and Mary Ajara Alhassan respectively, expressed their gratitude to the organization for coming to their aid in this era.

Speaking on challenges, Nurudeen Ousman said, the school has been provided with PPEs but they rather have to deal with low attendance on the side of the students; a situation he blamed on the absence of the school feeding program in the school irrespective of their academic excellence.



Headteacher Mary Ajara Alhassan called on other organizations to come to their aid in terms of PPEs such as Veronica Buckets and dustbins. Talking on facilities challenges, she called on Anglogold Ashanti Ghana Obuasi Mine to support them with toilet facilities.



The students also thanked ADDAPATH WELLNESS for the donation and the teachings and promised to be ambassadors of hand hygiene.

Source: ISD